Youth Service Bureau proposes low-income housing, shelter for homeless teens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A charitable donation could go a long way in addressing a variety of housing headaches in St. Joseph County, beginning with the plight of homeless teens.

An organization that has helped homeless teens for 50 years is about to get a new home of its own. 15 acres of land have been donated to the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County.

The YSB plans to break ground on a new $7.5 million Center for Youth Success next month.

The YSB now operates its emergency shelter at an old home off Lincolnway East in South Bend. The current shelter can house up to eight homeless clients--which will increase to 16 at the new facility.

While the current shelter has a cramped kitchen—the new facility will have a commercial kitchen. While the current recreational facilities are al fresco—the new facility will have an indoor, half-court gym.

“I think this facility says to them that they are valued,” said Youth Service Bureau administrator Christina McGovern. “The space is just so needed and it’s just going to be a night and day difference from what we have right now.”

But the 15-acre lot off McKinley, west of Hickory (west of the old building that once housed a Target store) is larger than the YSB needs, so a partnership with the South Bend Heritage Foundation is in the works.

“SB Thrive” is a planned 54-unit apartment community that would occupy a 3.2-acre piece of the property in the northern corner.

The development would have a variety of housing types ranging from detached townhomes to a six-plex.

“The idea is that, so the entire property will be focused on, not only immediate safety for our youth, and the program that we can have, but then potential affordable housing for other parts of the community,” McGovern explained.

The apartment project does require low-income housing tax credit financing from the state which is awarded through a competitive process.

A final decision is expected in November.

Meantime, the YSB has raised $6.5 million of the $7.5 million needed for its project and it will break ground on Nov. 3.

“We’re excited to see these investments and to see YSB really grow their footprint. They’ve been a great partner for decades and really provided vital services for youth in our community,” offered South Bend’s Acting Director of Community Investment, Caleb Bauer.

The City of South Bend, the City of Mishawaka, and St. Joseph County have each contributed $375,000 to the Center for Youth Success project.

YSB also operates a drop-in center where people who aren’t residents of the shelter can come for food and other necessities.

The current drop-in center doesn’t have showers—but the new one will.

“We will have showers and laundry facilities and that’s so important because we have a lot of young people who come in and are still in school and try to do the best they can, maybe their power gets cut off, maybe the water gets cut off. They need a place to take a shower and do their laundry, so they stay in school and that’s just so important,” McGovern stressed. “If a young person does not complete their high school degree, their diploma, they are over 360 times more likely to become a homeless adult.”

