Washington High School flag taken, vandalized during football game at John Glenn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - During Washington High School’s football Game vs. John Glenn High School on Friday in Walkerton, the team noticed their flag was missing.

In a Facebook post from Washington’s Athletic Department, it was discovered that the flag was taken and possibly burned.

The South Bend Community School Corporation tells 16 News Now that the students responsible will return the flag, and discipline is being handled internally.

Washington High School’s Athletic Director, Garland Hudson, said in the post that “the flag will be replaced, but that does not justify the act.”

