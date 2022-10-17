UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.

Instead, the 2:30 p.m. matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

To sign up for Peacock, you can either download the Peacock App on your smart device or visit peacocktv.com on your computer.

There, you will want to sign up for Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month. The streaming service may have other offers that might interest you instead if you’re looking for a longer subscription.

Once you have completed the signup process and pay, you’ll be able to stream the game.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Victim in deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Dustin Lappin
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
Stanford running back Casey Filkins, center, runs with the ball against Notre Dame defenders...
Stanford upsets Notre Dame 16-14
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday: Wind, Cold, Rain/Snow

Latest News

William Henry, Paul Steury take part in Indiana Second District Congressional Debate
‘Days of our Lives’ moving to Peacock Monday