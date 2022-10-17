UNLV vs. Notre Dame to be streamed exclusively on NBC’s Peacock

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home game against UNLV this upcoming Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU.

Instead, the 2:30 p.m. matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

To sign up for Peacock, you can either download the Peacock App on your smart device or visit peacocktv.com on your computer.

There, you will want to sign up for Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month. The streaming service may have other offers that might interest you instead if you’re looking for a longer subscription.

Once you have completed the signup process and pay, you’ll be able to stream the game.

