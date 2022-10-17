Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes

Ukrainian officials say two schools were destroyed by Russian missiles on Sunday. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Several loud explosions rocked the center of the Ukrainian capital Monday, a week after Russia orchestrated a massive, coordinated air strike across the country.

Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko said the central Shevchenko district of the capital had been hit, and urged residents to take shelter. No further details were immediately known.

The explosions came from the same central Kyiv district where a week ago a missile struck a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.

Social media posts showed a fire in the area of the apparent strike, with black smoke rising into the early morning light.

Russian forces struck Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones, wrote Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, in a post on the Telegram social media site. Russia has repeatedly been using the so-called suicide drones in recent weeks to target urban centers and infrastructure, including power stations.

The strike on Kyiv comes as fighting has intensified in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, as well as the continued Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last night in his evening address that there was heavy fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the bulk of the industrial east known as the Donbas, and were two of four regions annexed by Russia in September in defiance of international law.

On Sunday, the Russian-backed regime in the Donetsk region said Ukraine had shelled its central administrative building in a direct hit. No casualties were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
Dustin Lappin
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
Stanford running back Casey Filkins, center, runs with the ball against Notre Dame defenders...
Stanford upsets Notre Dame 16-14
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday: Wind, Cold, Rain/Snow

Latest News

On Sunday, a family observes macaques inside an enclosure during Baboon Fest at the Peaceable...
Monkeying around in Michiana; hundreds attend Baboon Fest
A cyclist enjoys a bike ride on the Erie Trail during Sunday's Our Solar System in Scale...
Starke County unveils solar system model on hiking and biking trail
a
Explore Space Starke County
A mom and her son take a photo of a macaque at the Peaceable Primate Sanctuary's Baboon Fest...
Baboon Fest Michiana