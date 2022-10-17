Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!

Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!

Waking up at 2 a.m. isn’t easy, but Tricia does it every day with a smile, even when juggling two kids.

Tricia has inspired so many through her hard work and dedication and continues to do so today, serving as a friend and mentor to journalists – both old and new! And many of them congratulated her on her special milestone.

Congratulations on 30 years, Tricia! You were one of my first mentors and I am forever grateful for your support and help in shaping my career into what it is today. I will never, ever forget your kindness, not only to me, but to all the young journalists just starting their career.

Congratulations! Here’s to another 30 years there in front of the TV cameras! Boy oh boy, (you) better back your truck up to Costco and load up on the makeup and hairspray if you are going to do that! Anyway, congratulations!

Where did 30 years go? It’s crazy! But I wanted to tell you I think you are a consummate professional. I have loved sitting next to you and working with you throughout our years together and I really do miss seeing you. So, we’ve got to keep up the lunches, okay? Happy 30th, Trish!

When my wife and I first accepted the job at WNDU back 28=and-a-half years ago, we came to town and the first person we saw on Channel 16 was Tricia Sloma. This young girl, doing the news in the morning and doing a great job of it! And the more I got to know you, the more I knew how professional you really are. And it has been a fantastic 30 years!

Wait a second, 30 years on the desk? When I was working with you, you told me you were 25! Does that mean you started broadcasting when you were like 5 years old there at WNDU? I don’t know. Regardless, congratulations and thank you so much for all you have done! You’re a great friend and a great broadcaster!

It’s so amazing to see that you’ve been here 30 years and have had the same impact from year one to year 30 in South Bend and really the greater Michiana area. You have inspired so many people in that newsroom, including those who sit at that desk with you right now and those in the past.

And don’t worry, Tricia is NOT going anywhere! We just wanted to take a moment to share how special she is to all of us at WNDU, and what an impact she’s made on Michiana.

Meanwhile, Tricia’s milestone wasn’t the only one that was recognized on Monday. Melissa Stephens celebrated five years with us!

Just like Tricia, Melissa is an important part of our morning team, helping you start your days off right every weekday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

You can also catch her anchoring every weekday on 16 News Now at Noon.

Congrats, Tricia and Melissa!

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.