Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!
Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
Waking up at 2 a.m. isn’t easy, but Tricia does it every day with a smile, even when juggling two kids.
Tricia has inspired so many through her hard work and dedication and continues to do so today, serving as a friend and mentor to journalists – both old and new! And many of them congratulated her on her special milestone.
And don’t worry, Tricia is NOT going anywhere! We just wanted to take a moment to share how special she is to all of us at WNDU, and what an impact she’s made on Michiana.
Meanwhile, Tricia’s milestone wasn’t the only one that was recognized on Monday. Melissa Stephens celebrated five years with us!
Just like Tricia, Melissa is an important part of our morning team, helping you start your days off right every weekday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
You can also catch her anchoring every weekday on 16 News Now at Noon.