Starke County unveils solar system model on hiking and biking trail

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - Explore space without leaving Starke County.

The Constellation of Starke Creatives Network and Prairie Trails Club welcomed the public to the unveiling of the ‘Our Solar System in Scale’ project.

Starting at the Erie Trail just east of the Hoosier Valley Rail Museum in North Judson, the OSSIS Installation depicts the planets in our solar system down to a scale of 1:355 million.

“We have a lot of trail travelers who are already using the trail, so this is for them, for them to have something to look at while using the trail,” said Jacque Ryan, director of development at the Starke County Community Foundation. “It’s for families to come out, maybe just spend a day just checking them out, because these first four signs, since they’re proportionately placed, are within walking distance. You can do there and back in about a mile.”

The distance from the beginning of the trail, or the sun, to the end of the trail, or Neptune, is 8.5 miles.

“I’m just really excited that people who already love the trail have a new reason to love it, and maybe people who haven’t checked it out will have a reason to come check it out,” said Ryan.

Marty Lucas, the head designer of the project, said he wanted to share the wonders of outer space in a beautiful public space so many could enjoy the installation.

He also added that it was essential to include a cultural element to each sign, such as including more languages than solely English, saying, “we recognize that not just people here see (the planets), but people all over the world see these things, and they’ve seen them for thousands of years.”

The Starke County Community Foundation funded the project through a Lilly Endowment grant, so there was no cost to taxpayers.

