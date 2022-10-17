Shawnee Road under construction between Holden Road, Cleveland Avenue

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, work began on the “Shawnee Road Improvement Project.”

Shawnee Road will be under construction between Holden Road and Cleveland Avenue. Crews will be working to widen the road before they start to repave.

Shawnee Road will have intermittent lane closures, so remember to use caution and watch for construction projects.

The road project is expected to last three weeks.

