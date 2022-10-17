Shawnee Road under construction between Holden Road, Cleveland Avenue

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, work began on the “Shawnee Road Improvement Project.”

Shawnee Road will be under construction between Holden Road and Cleveland Avenue. Crews will be working to widen the road before they start to repave.

Shawnee Road will have intermittent lane closures, so remember to use caution and watch for construction projects.

The road project is expected to last three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.