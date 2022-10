BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The “Red Bud Trail Improvement Project” started on Monday!

Red Bud Road will be under construction between M-139 and Shawnee Road. Red Bud Road will have intermittent lane closures, so remember to use caution and watch for construction workers.

The project is expected to last three weeks.

