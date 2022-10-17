Muessel Elementary teaches kids to say no to drugs, alcohol for ‘Red Ribbon Week’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Schools across the country are taking part in the annual “Red Ribbon Week.”

Students at Muessel Elementary School in South Bend held a kick-off assembly on Monday!

They were joined by school, city, and community leaders to highlight the importance of saying no to drugs and alcohol.

“Not only is it important for kids but it’s important for parents and the community at large to make sure that we tell our kids that we’re supportive of them,” said Lynn Colman, Community & Trauma Liaison at Memorial Hospital. “We want to see the best for them, and we know that if they get involved in drugs and alcohol, it will cause them... it will have the potential to cause them major, major problems.”

Red Ribbon Week started back in the late 1980′s as a way to honor the life of a DEA agent who was killed in the line of duty.

At 9:30 a.m. this Friday, there will be a community-wide drug rally at the Colfax Cultural Center.

For more information, email info@sbheritage.org or call the Charles Martin Youth Center at 574-280-7092.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.