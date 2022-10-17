Monkeying around in Michiana; hundreds attend Baboon Fest

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) -The Peaceable Primate Sanctuary held its annual Baboon Fest.

Sitting on 80 acres in Winamac, the sanctuary serves as a retirement home for baboons and macaques from university studies, zoos, and private ownership.

Families got a tour of the rapidly growing facility, which currently houses around 60 primates, to learn about the animals and what is required to care for them.

The sanctuary sold baboon-made art, food, and merch, and those sales helps provide a comfortable life for these rescued primates.

“We really try to keep on expanding our facilities here so that we can continue to provide a home for more primates,” said Peaceable Primate Sanctuary Founder & Director Scott Kubisch. “So, on a yearly basis, we construct about one to two additional buildings for additional primates. I would easily think in the next year; we’ll be well over 100 primates that we have here at the sanctuary.”

Kubisch said the idea for the sanctuary rose from his curiosity about what happens to primates after they are no longer needed in laboratory testing. He found that there were not many options and told 16 News Now that he knew he needed to build the primates a home.

Local veterinarians come out and perform minor surgeries pro bono. The sanctuary hopes to build an improved medical center within the next few years.

Over 250 people attended Baboon Fest 2022.

Peaceable Primate Sanctuary is located at 6415 North 800 West, Winamac, IN 46996.

