Michigan Works! to hold job fair in Van Buren County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! will be holding a job fair in Van Buren County!

The hiring event is part of Michigan Works! goal to educate, train, and employ people of all ages. The event will take place on Nov. 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Van Buren ISD Conference Center at 490 S. Paw Paw St.

“Our hiring events have been a major success for southwest Michigan employers and job seekers. We’re excited to bring them on the road for the month of November. These events will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, Director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “We would also like to encourage individuals who would like to attend this hiring event, to stop in one of our Michigan Works! service centers in the days or weeks prior to the event to polish their resume, write a cover letter, and even sit through some mock interviews to brush up on their skills. Our team is ready to help you prepare for your next step.”

Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register their attendance here.

To learn more about Michigan Works!, simply click here.

