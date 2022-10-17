Important reminders during National School Bus Safety Week

LaVille, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday kicked off National School Bus Safety Week.

The week serves as a time for parents, students, teachers and school bus drivers to join forces in addressing the importance of school bus safety.

The school year is well underway and stop arm violations continue to happen. Those violations can cost lives.

That’s why it’s important to pay attention on the road and obey the laws.

“We want you to be alert when you’re driving all the time, but when you see the yellow lights go on, that’s your warning that there’s going to be a stop,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner from Indiana State Police. “That’s when you can start scanning. Do you see a driveway coming up? Do you see a corner where there’s going to be kids?

Officials also ask that parents talk to their kids about behaving on the bus and not distracting the driver.

