Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana

(WNDU) - Listed below are the official trick-or-treating dates and times in communities across Michiana and other surrounding areas for Halloween 2022.

INDIANA

Elkhart County

Bristol : Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elkhart : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Goshen : Saturday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Middlebury : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nappanee : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wakarusa: Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton County

Akron : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kewanna : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rochester: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kosciusko County

Claypool: No door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk-or-Treat to be held Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Main Street between Section Street and Calhoun Street

Etna Green : Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Leesburg : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mentone : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Milford : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Webster : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pierceton : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sidney : Friday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Silver Lake : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Syracuse : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warsaw : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winona Lake: Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LaGrange County

LaGrange : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shipshewana : Saturday, Oct. 29, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Topeka : Saturday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wolcottville: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LaPorte County

LaCrosse : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

LaPorte : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CDT

Michigan City : Sunday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Wanatah : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Westville: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. CDT to 7 p.m. CDT

Marshall County

Argos : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bourbon : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bremen : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Culver : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Plymouth: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Noble County

Albion : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Churubusco : Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cromwell : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kendallville : Saturday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ligonier: Thursday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Porter County

Burns Harbor : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT

Chesterton : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT

Hebron : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CDT

Kouts : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Portage : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Porter : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Valparaiso: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

Pulaski County

Medaryville : Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Winamac: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Ind.

Lakeville : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mishawaka : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Liberty : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Osceola : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Roseland : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Bend : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Unincorporated St. Joseph County (Granger, etc.) : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walkerton: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Starke County

Knox : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

North Judson: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CDT

MICHIGAN

Berrien County

Baroda : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.

Benton Harbor : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bridgman : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buchanan : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coloma : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Eau Claire : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lincoln Charter Township : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New Buffalo : Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Niles : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stevensville : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Three Oaks : Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watervliet : Monday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (downtown businesses) and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (neighborhoods)

Watervliet Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cass County

Cassopolis : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dowagiac : Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Edwardsburg : Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vandalia: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Joseph County, Mich.

Centreville : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Constantine : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mendon : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

White Pigeon: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Van Buren County

Decatur : Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hartford : Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hartford Township: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

