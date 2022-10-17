FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold and Windy with Rain/Snow Showers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Throughout the day rain showers are likely. Showers will increase in the afternoon especially with winds shifting out of the north and west. The colder air will flow into Michiana with highs staying in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees through the afternoon. A few flakes could mix in with the rain showers through the afternoon.

Heading into the evening, rain showers will mix with snow showers as the temperatures continue to drop a few degrees under some of those lake effect bands. Snow could be falling for parts of Michiana overnight with a coating of snow possible on grassy or elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures are still too warm for the snow to stick to roadways right away. Still take caution on the roadways into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday morning the rain/snow showers will be coming to an end with more rain lingering throughout the day on Tuesday. Showers persist along with a strong north and west breeze Wednesday morning before things clear out for the rest of the week as things start to warm back up!

TIMING:

NOW-12PM MON: Scattered rain showers possible. Winds begin to increase and the temperatures hover in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

12PM-6PM MON: More persistent rain showers with winds beginning to gust between 35-50 mph from the north and west. Highs remain in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Some snowflakes could begin to mix in with the rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Evening commute is chilly but damp. No significant impacts likely.

6PM-10PM MON: Rain showers down wind of Lake Michigan will persist. Snowflakes will continue to mix in through the evening. Some of the lake effect bands, if persistent could cool the air temperatures a little bit more and switch over to a wintry mix or even snow showers through the evening. Some snow could accumulate on grassy or elevated surfaces. A coating is possible. Nothing crazy is likely.

10PM MON-5AM TUE: Lake effect rain and snow showers persist. Snow showers are likely with temperatures for some falling into the lower 30s. Some snow showers could bring a coating of snow to grassy or elevated surfaces. Not everyone will see accumulation because the ground temperatures are still in the 40s. Too warm for major snow accumulations.

5AM-10AM TUE: Lake effect rain showers will continue with a few flakes mixing in. It will stay very windy and chilly. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some areas could see a coating of snow slowly melting in the morning. Roadways are likely just wet. We will watch for some slick spots heading through the morning commute. Be safe!

10AM-8PM TUE: Lake effect rain showers will continue. It remains chilly and breezy. Highs only in the lower 40s through the afternoon. Showers becoming more scattered into the evening.

8PM TUE-10AM WED: Lake effect rain showers will begin to come to an end through early Wednesday morning. Some showers linger in Southwest Michigan through the morning. Then the skies begin to clear, staying mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Breezy and chilly.

IMPACTS:

FIRST FLAKES AND COLD:

Some parts of Michiana will see their first flakes of the season. Accumulations would be light and very little. Mainly on grassy surfaces due to the ground temperatures still being very mild as we are in early fall still. A few spots could see up to an inch of snow on grassy or elevated surfaces if the snow showers persist in the same locations Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TRAVEL:

Roadways will be wet throughout the day on Monday. Overnight into Tuesday morning with rain mixing with snow there is the potential for a few slick spots depending on temperatures near the ground and the intensity of the rain/snow showers. Overall, very minimal travel impacts. Roads should remain mostly wet for most of Michiana. Still be safe as temperatures drop and snow falls. Slow down and give yourself extra space on the roads.

Keep checking back with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest on this first blast of winter. As always with Lake Effect type snow, things can change over a matter of a few miles. Be safe and check back often!

