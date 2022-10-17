Evansville firefighters battle blaze at warehouse complex

The Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue near East...
The Evansville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on North Morton Avenue near East Missouri Street Monday morning.(14 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Firefighters in southwestern Indiana were battling a large fire Monday that has left an Evansville warehouse complex in ruins and produced a smoke plume visible for miles around.

Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike Larson said about “every truck in the city” was at the scene of the warehouse fire, which began just before 5 a.m. CDT. along Evansville’s Morton Avenue.

Smoke billowing from the fire was so thick and intense it was clearly visible on weather radar in the city, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Larson said Evansville’s fire department was trying to determine how many buildings have been damaged by the fire in the city located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

Video footage of the scene showed that by mid-morning Monday flames were still rising from multiple collapsed buildings in a large area and were producing smoke plumes.

Authorities closed the Lloyd Expressway near the Evansville’s Division Street and U.S. 41 exits and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Victim in deadly Elkhart shooting identified
Dustin Lappin
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
Stanford running back Casey Filkins, center, runs with the ball against Notre Dame defenders...
Stanford upsets Notre Dame 16-14
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday: Wind, Cold, Rain/Snow

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
School Bus Safety Week
Important reminders during National School Bus Safety Week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Dalton Carmack, Donovyn Carmack, and Kendric Emerson
3 arrested, 1 child hurt after bullets strike Marshall County home