3 arrested, 1 child hurt after bullets strike Marshall County home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three men were arrested after gunfire struck a home in Marshall County this past weekend, leading to the injury of a child.

Officers were called Friday just before 7:45 p.m. to the 19000 block of 4B Road in reference to a residence being struck multiple times by bullets that were being fired from nearby.

The caller told police one of the bullets struck the window of the bedroom where his children were sleeping, and that the broken glass had injured one of his children.

Officers arrived in the area and found the suspects shooting in the 4000 block of Thorn Road. They determined that the three suspects did not have a sufficient backstop to be shooting the semi-automatic rifles toward the home.

All three were arrested and charged with criminal recklessness shooting a firearm into an inhabited structure. Their identities are listed below:

Dalton Carmack, 25, of Mishawaka

Donovyn Carmack, 22, of Mishawaka

Kendric Emerson, 32, of Plymouth

All three are being held at the Marshall County Jail on a cash bond of $1,505.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.