2nd Chance Pet: Ryker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Ryker!

Ryker is a 3-year-old Border Collie mix. Ryker has a lot of energy, but Kristin says he is a very good boy! He would likely do good with a family that has another, but cats are uncertain. For more information, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Ryker or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or yo can just stop by the shelter at 4636 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

