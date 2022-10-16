Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”.

Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from 1980 until 1987. In that time he approved some big developments that are still a hit today like the construction of Covaleski Stadium, which is now called Four Winds Field, and the development around the East Race Waterway.

Parent says the book focuses on the challenges that leaders in the public sector face to just, as the name suggests, get things done.

“I didn’t want it to be a pedantic book on here’s how to do this or that. I wrote stories about how the baseball stadium was built, about how the East Race came about, and most of those things came about because people suggested it to me. I never had the idea of building a baseball stadium. I’m not much of a baseball fan even,” he said.

There will be a launch party for the book at Four Winds Field on Oct. 15th at 5:00 PM.

You can find the book on Amazon, Fillibuster Press, and Parent’s website.

