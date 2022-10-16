Stanford upsets Notre Dame 16-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Tanner McKee passed for 288 yards, Casey Filkins scored a touchdown, Joshua Karty kicked three field goals and Stanford ended an 11-game losing streak against FBS opponents, beating Notre Dame 16-14.

After being held scoreless in the first half by Stanford’s defense, Notre Dame (3-3) took a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Irish held that lead for less than five minutes.

The Cardinal (2-4) eventually put the game away when Stanford safety Jonathan McGill broke up a pass by Irish quarterback Drew Pyne on fourth-and-7 from the Notre Dame 25 with 1:04 left.

It’s the second embarrassing home loss of the season for the Irish, who lost their home opener in September to Marshall. To make matters worse, Notre Dame was the No. 8 team in the country ahead of that matchup.

It was Stanford’s first win against an FBS opponent since beating then-No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in overtime on Oct. 2, 2021. After the game, the Cardinal ran to the end of the field where their fans were and celebrated.

Notre Dame hosts UNLV next Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m.

