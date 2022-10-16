Stanford upsets Notre Dame 16-14

Stanford running back Casey Filkins, center, runs with the ball against Notre Dame defenders...
Stanford running back Casey Filkins, center, runs with the ball against Notre Dame defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Tanner McKee passed for 288 yards, Casey Filkins scored a touchdown, Joshua Karty kicked three field goals and Stanford ended an 11-game losing streak against FBS opponents, beating Notre Dame 16-14.

After being held scoreless in the first half by Stanford’s defense, Notre Dame (3-3) took a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Irish held that lead for less than five minutes.

The Cardinal (2-4) eventually put the game away when Stanford safety Jonathan McGill broke up a pass by Irish quarterback Drew Pyne on fourth-and-7 from the Notre Dame 25 with 1:04 left.

It’s the second embarrassing home loss of the season for the Irish, who lost their home opener in September to Marshall. To make matters worse, Notre Dame was the No. 8 team in the country ahead of that matchup.

It was Stanford’s first win against an FBS opponent since beating then-No. 3 Oregon 31-24 in overtime on Oct. 2, 2021. After the game, the Cardinal ran to the end of the field where their fans were and celebrated.

Notre Dame hosts UNLV next Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Football: Week 9 scores and highlights for Michiana high school football teams
Groundbreaking for planned student luxury housing
Groundbreaking for planned student luxury housing
Dustin Lappin
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
Three Rivers Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man...
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

Latest News

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman leads his team through the tunnel and to the field before...
Irish gearing up for rivalry game Saturday night against Stanford
Head Coach Niele Ivey took her squad to a Sweet 16 last year in just her second season leading...
Irish women’s hoops season tips off in less than a month
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, center, celebrates with players after defeating BYU in an...
ND football reflects on win over BYU, gears up for rival Stanford
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against BYU during...
SHAMROCK SERIES: Notre Dame beats #16 BYU in Las Vegas, 28-20