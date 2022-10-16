Guns down, ball up; basketball game promotes a violence-free South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game to rally the community to combat gun violence.

Happening in South Bend at the O’Brien Center, Majorvisions Promotions founder and event organizer Xavier Pittman used Indiana’s favorite pastime to bring people together.

Children were encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and were given candy while they cheered on the teams.

Before the game, they took a moment to say a prayer for those lost to gun violence.

“It was understood that the only time we get together is when something bad happens, so Xavier thought it was a great idea to support the community in this manner and to get people out before the holidays, get people out before it gets too cold outside, and to celebrate life, and that’s what we’re doing here,” said Henry Davis Jr., (D) 2nd District Councilman for South Bend.

Team Stop the Violence won a close game against Team Put the Guns Down 75 to 74.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.