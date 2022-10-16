First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday: Wind, Cold, Rain/Snow

A light coating of snow on the grass is possible for some Monday late afternoon through Tuesday AM. 60s Return next weekend in the First Alert Wetaher forecast.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNDAY: Our greatest sunshine potential will come Sunday AM as clouds will increase Sunday afternoon behind a cold front moving through the area. A few showers are possible by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Sunday night will feature scattered lake effect showers developing. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation is expected. High: Near 55°. Low: 37°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Expect a distasteful Monday as far as the weather is concerned across Michiana. Off-and-on showers are likely throughout the day and even a few snowflakes may mix in at times. Very light snow accumulation is possible away from Lake Michigan Monday night where lake effect rain/snow showers set up. Any snow accumulation would only be enough to add up to a quick coating and would NOT affect roads as the ground is still too mild. High: 42° with wind chill values in the lower 30s all day. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph with gusts at times 35-50 mph.

TUESDAY: Lake effect showers continue with a few snowflakes possible during the morning. Peeks of sun are possible, but remaining mostly cloudy and windy. High: 43°. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph with gusts at times 335-45 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We go dry and begin to slowly warm up midweek. High temperatures next weekend will jump above average with some flirting around 70 degrees!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

