First Alert Weather Day Issued for Monday: Wind, Cold, Rain/Snow

SUNDAY: Our greatest sunshine potential will come Sunday AM as clouds will increase Sunday afternoon behind a cold front moving through the area. A few showers are possible by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Sunday night will feature scattered lake effect showers developing. A few snowflakes may mix in at times, but no accumulation is expected. High: Near 55°. Low: 37°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Expect a distasteful Monday as far as the weather is concerned across Michiana. Off-and-on showers are likely throughout the day and even a few snowflakes may mix in at times. Very light snow accumulation is possible away from Lake Michigan Monday night where lake effect rain/snow showers set up. Any snow accumulation would only be enough to add up to a quick coating and would NOT affect roads as the ground is still too mild. High: 42° with wind chill values in the lower 30s all day. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph with gusts at times 35-50 mph.

TUESDAY: Lake effect showers continue with a few snowflakes possible during the morning. Peeks of sun are possible, but remaining mostly cloudy and windy. High: 43°. Low: 35°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph with gusts at times 335-45 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We go dry and begin to slowly warm up midweek. High temperatures next weekend will jump above average with some flirting around 70 degrees!

