Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart.

Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the vehicle had crashed into a tree line adjacent to an apartment building. Officers rendered first aid, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates the male victim was shot while in the vehicle in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place. He then drove away, striking two unoccupied parked cars before crashing into the nearby tree line.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handing the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you’re asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

