Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart.

Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the vehicle had crashed into a tree line adjacent to an apartment building. Officers rendered first aid, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates the male victim was shot while in the vehicle in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place. He then drove away, striking two unoccupied parked cars before crashing into the nearby tree line.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handing the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you’re asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Lappin
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Friday Night Football: Week 9 scores and highlights for Michiana high school football teams
Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man...
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Mike Brown, who graduated from Notre Dame in 2001, was the first black Leprechaun in the...
“The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame,” signing at university
They spent the morning putting together frozen meals for children and families in need.
1977 Notre Dame Championship Team volunteers at Cultivate Food Rescue
1977 ND Champs volunteer
1977 Notre Dame National Championship Team volunteers at Cultivate Food Rescue