Barrel-Aged Brewfest benefits Michiana kids

Three Oaks, Mich. (WNDU) - Journeyman Distillery holds its 5th annual Barrel-Aged Brewfest in Three Oaks.

They closed the street outside the distillery and invited breweries from all over the state to participate in a friendly competition.

Twenty-five breweries competed for the Golden Barrel Trophy, presented for the best beer made inside a Journeyman bourbon barrel.

All the proceeds from ticket sales benefit Islay’s Barrel, a nonprofit that helps send Michiana kids to summer camps.

“It feels great to have our Generations Drive filled with people in the little town of Three Oaks, Michigan,” said Izzy Hutnick, marketing manager at Journeyman Distillery. “We’re proud to bring all these people here, and they’re going to leave here today, going into all the different shops and supporting the town.”

With over 500 people in attendance, this is the brew fest’s best year since before the pandemic.

Dead To Rights, a Northern Indiana Grateful Dead cover band, provided the entertainment at the event.

Dog and Pony Show Brewing from Oak Park, Michigan, took home the Golden Barrel Trophy.

