Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

After an extensive search, law enforcement was not able to locate the suspect but did find various articles of clothing.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, 5′6 to 5′7, and could potentially be in his late teens to early twenties.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

