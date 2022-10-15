Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

Three Rivers Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Three Rivers Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.

After an extensive search, law enforcement was not able to locate the suspect but did find various articles of clothing.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, 5′6 to 5′7, and could potentially be in his late teens to early twenties.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say
Dustin Lappin
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man...
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Latest News

Friday Night Football: Week 9 scores and highlights for Michiana high school football teams
Friday Night Football Week 9 Pt. 2
Friday Night Football Week 9 Pt. 1
Friday Night Football Week 9 Pt. 1
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather