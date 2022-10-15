Medical Moment: New compound targets triple-negative breast cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Triple-negative breast cancer is aggressive, and if it isn’t caught early, it has a five-year survival rate of just 12 percent.

But now, a new compound is showing promise in knocking down triple-negative and other breast cancers.

“I was first diagnosed with cancer in July of 2018,” says Lynnette Dawson. “The doctors examined both my breasts and felt a lump on my left.”

Lynnette’s cancer has responded to chemo and radiation. She’s also had a double mastectomy. Lynnette has a form of cancer called HER2+ that is hormonally driven. But triple-negative breast cancer has no hormone receptors and is very hard to treat.

“I think if it’s a grade two or grade three, 50 percent of them will not survive within five years,” says Dr. Ratna Vadlamudi, Professor OB/GYN at UT Health San Antonio.

Vadlamudi and his team tested 30,000 genes to find one to stop triple negative.

“So, what we found is ERX-41 binds to a new therapeutic target that is LIPA,” Vadlamudi says.

Once ERX-41 binds to the LIPA gene, the cancer then senses defective cells and dies off.

“They accumulate in the lumen, and the lumen sends a signal that something is wrong—stop everything,” Vadlamudi says.

And researchers have found in mice that is the breakthrough.

“It’s like a missile and it goes and finds its target,” Vadlamudi says.

Normal breast cells are not affected by ERX-41, and there is no toxicity to the patient. It’s also been effective against Lynette’s subtype of cancer.

“HER2+ is not the easiest,” Lynette says. “It likes to migrate to other parts of your body.”

But if researchers have their way, there may be another potential option for women battling tough-to-treat breast cancers.

RESEARCH SUMMARY

TOPIC: COMPOUND FIGHTS TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER: MEDICINE’S NEXT BIG THING?

BACKGROUND: Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is a type of cancer that holds none of the receptors that are routinely found in breast cancers. TNBC is an aggressive cancer that spreads more quickly upon discovery and has a greater chance of coming back even after treatment Survival rates are significantly low in comparison with other types of breast cancers and patients are reported on average a 5-year relative survival rate after being diagnosed. There are limited treatment options available for TNBC because the cancer cells do not contain estrogen or progesterone receptors and lack HER2 protein. In these cases, this makes HER2 drugs and hormone therapies unavailable treatment options, allowing the cancer to spread more quickly. (Source: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/about/types-of-breast-cancer/triple-negative.html

DIAGNOSING: Triple negative breast cancer is furtive because there are times that no existing symptoms can be detected. Symptoms can imitate other forms of breast cancers though and common signs can include lumps and thickening in the breasts, redness and swelling, changes in breast sizes, nipple emissions, and pain or hardness in the breast region. TNBC is usually diagnosed upon negative test results of hormone receptors present: estrogen, progesterone, and HER2. Triple negative cancers are the most aggressive of the cancers and can spread rapidly upon diagnosis. The forms can alter notably from patient to patient and have a larger chance to recur. Confirmation of existing TNBC is crucial in determining a treatment plan. Many treatments for TNBC are advanced and highly detective screening tools include digital mammography, full breast tomosynthesis, magnetic resonance imaging, automated breast ultrasounds, and surgical biopsies. (Source: https://moffitt.org/cancers/triple-negative-breast-cancer/diagnosis/

NEW TECHNOLOGY: There are fewer treatment options in comparison with other breast cancers; therefore, TNBC is often treated with chemotherapy. If the cancer is detected before it has spread surgery is a viable option, following chemotherapy. It is often recommended chemotherapy follow invasive surgeries to ensure the reduction of cancer returning. While anti-HER2 drugs and hormone therapies do not currently exist in treatment for TNBC, new drugs are going through trials that help the cancer cells perform cell apoptosis, or cell death. (Source: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/about/types-of-breast-cancer/triple-negative.html

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Some were unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.

News

Rep. Liz Cheney speaks at Notre Dame

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke at Washington Hall of the campus of the University of Notre Dame Friday about the future of democracy.

News

Freeman discusses Notre Dame’s identity ahead of Stanford matchup

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Irish are hoping to keep their winning streak alive Saturday night against rival Stanford.

News

Irish get production from young WR Jayden Thomas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sophomore Jayden Thomas had a big game for the Irish last week against BYU, catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Latest News

News

Medical Moment: New compound targets triple negative breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new compound is showing promise in knocking down triple negative and other breast cancers.

News

St. Joseph County Election Board meets amid controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Joseph County Election Board met as a state police investigation continues into County Clerk Rita Glenn and a lawsuit filed by Republicans hangs in limbo.

News

SJC Election Board clarifies absentee ballot keys

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
As this ordeal drags on, a lot of people are still asking questions and making claims, but we’ve yet to hear anything substantial about the actual police investigation that will bring facts to this conversation.

News

Groundbreaking for new luxury housing by Notre Dame’s campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
A groundbreaking celebration was held Friday for a new luxury student housing project by Notre Dame’s campus.

News

Notre Dame’s IDEA Center holds ‘Innovation Rally’

Updated: 3 hours ago
The networking luncheon highlighted Notre Dame and community startups, as well as local entrepreneurs.

News

Confidence is key; Innovation Rally at ND aims to inspire entrepreneurs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The networking luncheon highlighted Notre Dame and Community startups and featured local entrepreneurs.