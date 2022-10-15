“The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame,” signing at university

Mike Brown book signing
Mike Brown book signing(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mike Brown, who graduated from Notre Dame in 2001, was the first black Leprechaun in the school’s history.

Now, he has written and published a book called, The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame.

It came out three weeks ago, and today, he and the rest of the team behind the book, held a book signing and meet and greet at Hammes Bookstore.

Brown continues to be a huge supporter of the Irish, and says it is great to be able to share the book with fans on game day.

“And so, seeing the eyes of these kids light up when they see the pictures. And then they find out they get to meet the illustrator who drew the pictures in the book. They get to meet the person, the people who wrote the book. Seeing their eyes light up, but not just the kids, though, we’re talking about adults and friends too who are like whoa. And so, it was cool just to see them as they took a look for the first time at the book,” Brown says.

The book can be purchased online and at the University’s bookstore.

