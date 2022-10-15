Indiana high school soccer teams to take part in regional finals Saturday
(WNDU) - Several local high school soccer teams on the Hoosier side of the state line punched their tickets to the regional finals earlier this week.
Here’s a recap of what took place in the semifinals involving those teams, and a look ahead at Saturday’s finals matchups for those teams who advanced to the next stage.
BOYS CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Penn , Goshen 4
Noblesville 2, Warsaw 1
Championship
Lake Central vs. Penn – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Penn @ 4 p.m.
BOYS CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Marian 1, NorthWood 0
Culver Academy 4, Northwestern 2
Championships
West Lafayette vs. Marian – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Marian @ 4:30 p.m.
Culver Academy vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Norwell @ 4:30 p.m.
BOYS CLASS 1A
Semifinals
Wheeler 2, Marquette Catholic 0
Westview 1, Bethany Christian 0
Faith Christian 2, Argos 1
Championship
Wheeler vs. Westview – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Westview @ 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer regional semifinals (Thursday)
GIRLS CLASS 3A
Semifinal
Penn 0, Goshen 0 (Penn advances after winning penalty kicks 4-2)
Championship
Crown Point vs. Penn – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Penn @ 2 p.m.
GIRLS CLASS 2A
Semifinal
Marian 2, NorthWood 0
Championship
West Lafayette vs. Marian – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Marian @ 2 p.m.
GIRLS CLASS 1A
Semifinal
Argos 4, Bethany Christian 1
Championship
Andrean vs. Argos – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Westview @ 2 p.m.
