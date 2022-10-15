Indiana high school soccer teams to take part in regional finals Saturday

(WFIE)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Several local high school soccer teams on the Hoosier side of the state line punched their tickets to the regional finals earlier this week.

Here’s a recap of what took place in the semifinals involving those teams, and a look ahead at Saturday’s finals matchups for those teams who advanced to the next stage.

BOYS CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Penn , Goshen 4

Noblesville 2, Warsaw 1

Championship

Lake Central vs. Penn – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Penn @ 4 p.m.

BOYS CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Marian 1, NorthWood 0

Culver Academy 4, Northwestern 2

Championships

West Lafayette vs. Marian – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Marian @ 4:30 p.m.

Culver Academy vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Norwell @ 4:30 p.m.

BOYS CLASS 1A

Semifinals

Wheeler 2, Marquette Catholic 0

Westview 1, Bethany Christian 0

Faith Christian 2, Argos 1

Championship

Wheeler vs. Westview – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Westview @ 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer regional semifinals (Thursday)

GIRLS CLASS 3A

Semifinal

Penn 0, Goshen 0 (Penn advances after winning penalty kicks 4-2)

Championship

Crown Point vs. Penn – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Penn @ 2 p.m.

GIRLS CLASS 2A

Semifinal

Marian 2, NorthWood 0

Championship

West Lafayette vs. Marian – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Marian @ 2 p.m.

GIRLS CLASS 1A

Semifinal

Argos 4, Bethany Christian 1

Championship

Andrean vs. Argos – Saturday, Oct. 15, at Westview @ 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

