Groundbreaking for planned student luxury housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, people gathered for a groundbreaking celebration for a new luxury student housing project going up near Notre Dame’s campus.

This is happening right off State Road 23 on North Turtle Creek Drive.

“We feel it’s important to mark this milestone and let people know we are joining this community and want people to be excited about this project, as excited as we are,” said Acquisition & Development Manager Doug Smythe.

The apartment complex is called The 87 and is being developed by the Toll Brothers.

It will be a four-story building, with 335-units.

“...encompassing 810 beds. Those units and beds will be situated across 26 townhomes and five apartment buildings on the 10-acre property behind me,” said Smythe.

There will also be study areas, a two-story fitness center, a lounge to watch football games and courtyards.

“Undergrads and graduates, yeah there are no restrictions. St. Mary’s and Holy Cross students are welcome as well...the amenities and everything will be customized for a student lifestyle,” said Smythe.

Friday’s celebration included remarks from South Bend Mayor James Mueller; and an outstanding performance by The University of Notre Dame Glee Club.

“Notre Dame University is what attracted us here...so renowned and the proximity...If you look just down the road, Notre Dame Stadium...At Toll we say we’re only as good the real estate we buy. It doesn’t get better than this,” said Smythe.

They hope to have the project finished by fall of 2024.

