Friday Night Football: Week 9 scores and highlights for Michiana high school football teams
(WNDU) - It’s the last week of regular season football for high school teams in Indiana. Meanwhile, teams in Michigan are also on the verge of the playoffs.
Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our area:
INDIANA
Jimtown 19, Riley 7
New Prairie 35, Elkhart 7
Penn 35, Adams 7
South Bend St. Joseph 28, Marian 21
Glenn 36, Washington 0
Bremen 40, Clay 0
NorthWood 42, Goshen 6
Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21
Warsaw 35, Northridge 21
Concord 52, Plymouth 0
LaVille 42, Culver 0
North Judson 55, Pioneer 0
Knox 55, Caston 0
Triton 42, Winamac 6
Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26
Rochester 38, Maconaquah 14
Wabash 49, Whitko 0
Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0
West Central 34, North White 14
Portage 42, LaPorte 6
Crown Point 38, Michigan City 3
South Central 35, Hammond Noll 12
Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14
Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7
West Noble 51, Prairie Heights 13
Garrett 40, Central Noble 23
East Noble 49, Bellmont 7
Saturday Game
Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace
MICHIGAN
Edwardsburg 47, Chelsea 7
Niles 48, Otsego 0
Adrian 39, Sturgis 13
Three Rivers 13, Plainwell 10
Paw Paw 28, Vicksburg 17
Buchanan 34, Benton Harbor 22
Berrien Springs 36, Brandywine 14
Dowagiac 61, Cassopolis 0
St. Joseph 34, Mattawan 14
Portage Northern 42, Lakeshore 6
Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6
Constantine 46, South Haven 0
White Pigeon 44, Kent City 19
Watervliet 32, Parchment 7
8-Player Games
Mendon 66, Marcellus 17
Bridgman 52, Twin City 8
Gobles 57, Eau Claire 26
Colon 73, Camden-Frontier 34
Waldron 50, Burr Oak 12
