Friday Night Football: Week 9 scores and highlights for Michiana high school football teams

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s the last week of regular season football for high school teams in Indiana. Meanwhile, teams in Michigan are also on the verge of the playoffs.

Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our area:

INDIANA

Jimtown 19, Riley 7

New Prairie 35, Elkhart 7

Penn 35, Adams 7

South Bend St. Joseph 28, Marian 21

Glenn 36, Washington 0

Bremen 40, Clay 0

NorthWood 42, Goshen 6

Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21

Warsaw 35, Northridge 21

Concord 52, Plymouth 0

LaVille 42, Culver 0

North Judson 55, Pioneer 0

Knox 55, Caston 0

Triton 42, Winamac 6

Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26

Rochester 38, Maconaquah 14

Wabash 49, Whitko 0

Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0

West Central 34, North White 14

Portage 42, LaPorte 6

Crown Point 38, Michigan City 3

South Central 35, Hammond Noll 12

Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14

Bluffton 28, Lakeland 7

West Noble 51, Prairie Heights 13

Garrett 40, Central Noble 23

East Noble 49, Bellmont 7

Saturday Game

Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace

MICHIGAN

Edwardsburg 47, Chelsea 7

Niles 48, Otsego 0

Adrian 39, Sturgis 13

Three Rivers 13, Plainwell 10

Paw Paw 28, Vicksburg 17

Buchanan 34, Benton Harbor 22

Berrien Springs 36, Brandywine 14

Dowagiac 61, Cassopolis 0

St. Joseph 34, Mattawan 14

Portage Northern 42, Lakeshore 6

Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6

Constantine 46, South Haven 0

White Pigeon 44, Kent City 19

Watervliet 32, Parchment 7

8-Player Games

Mendon 66, Marcellus 17

Bridgman 52, Twin City 8

Gobles 57, Eau Claire 26

Colon 73, Camden-Frontier 34

Waldron 50, Burr Oak 12

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

