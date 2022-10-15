American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.(TRAVELARIUM via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU's Mark Peterson gives us an inside look at the Four Winds Hotel in South Bend.
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
A Purdue student has been formally charged for the murder of his roommate.
Purdue student formally charged with murder of roommate
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say

Latest News

WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman leads his team through the tunnel and to the field before...
Irish gearing up for rivalry game Saturday night against Stanford