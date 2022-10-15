1977 Notre Dame Championship Team volunteers at Cultivate Food Rescue

1977 ND Champs volunteer
1977 ND Champs volunteer(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the 1977 Notre Dame Football National Championship Team volunteered at Cultivate Food Rescue in South Bend.

They spent the morning putting together frozen meals for children and families in need.

Cultivate Food Rescue’s mission is to feed the community by efficiently rescuing, sourcing, and redistributing perfectly good food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

The organization told 16 News Now that the support from Notre Dame, one of Cultivate Food Rescue’s largest food suppliers, means a lot.

“I just think it’s really cool that on a day they’re coming back to town, they said okay, we want to contribute, we want to make a difference in the community, and they chose us to do that with. So, we feel very honored to have them here, and they’ll be able to help us feed 1200 students in our community so, it’s kind of an awesome experience,” said Cultivate Food Rescue’s Executive Director, Jim Conklin.

Cultivate Food Rescue invites groups and individuals to volunteer every weekend.

