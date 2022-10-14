Whitmer, Dixon participate in debate ahead of November midterms

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer squared off in a debate hosted by our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

The Democrat incumbent and her Republican challenger took every chance to sling mud at the other, while also attempting to show voters they were the best person to lead Michigan.

Both candidates got the chance to answer hot-button issues on voters’ minds, including abortion rights in Michigan.

“Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses, the only reason that law is not in effect right now is because of my lawsuit stopping it,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“My position on abortion is clear,” Tudor Dixon said. “I am pro-life, with exceptions for the life of the mother, but I understand that this is going to be decided by the people of the State of Michigan or a judge.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Emergency crews respond after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka on Oct. 10, 2022.
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as...
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
WNDU's Mark Peterson gives us an inside look at the Four Winds Hotel in South Bend.
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend

Latest News

Michigan governor candidates Whitmer, Dixon debate
Michigan governor candidates Whitmer, Dixon debate
Officials: Parents should stay vigilant about synthetic drugs.
Officials: Parents should stay vigilant about synthetic drugs
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather
High voter turnout in St. Joseph County.
Indiana Supreme Court’s hold on abortion ban may be big part of fuel driving early voters to the polls