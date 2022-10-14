Whitmer, Dixon participate in debate ahead of November midterms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Governor Gretchen Whitmer squared off in a debate hosted by our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

The Democrat incumbent and her Republican challenger took every chance to sling mud at the other, while also attempting to show voters they were the best person to lead Michigan.

Both candidates got the chance to answer hot-button issues on voters’ minds, including abortion rights in Michigan.

“Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses, the only reason that law is not in effect right now is because of my lawsuit stopping it,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“My position on abortion is clear,” Tudor Dixon said. “I am pro-life, with exceptions for the life of the mother, but I understand that this is going to be decided by the people of the State of Michigan or a judge.”

