‘Walk for Hope’ comes to Howard Park this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A walk to honor those who have died by suicide will take place in South Bend on Saturday, October 15.

The annual Race to Save Lives – Walk for Hope will take place at Howard Park.

Kent Laudeman, the program director for the Suicide Prevention Center joined 16 News Now at Noon to share why the event is so important.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.