‘Walk for Hope’ comes to Howard Park this weekend

Walk to Save Lives
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A walk to honor those who have died by suicide will take place in South Bend on Saturday, October 15.

The annual Race to Save Lives – Walk for Hope will take place at Howard Park.

Kent Laudeman, the program director for the Suicide Prevention Center joined 16 News Now at Noon to share why the event is so important.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
WNDU's Mark Peterson gives us an inside look at the Four Winds Hotel in South Bend.
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
A Purdue student has been formally charged for the murder of his roommate.
Purdue student formally charged with murder of roommate
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say

Latest News

Walk to Save Lives
Walk to Save Lives
Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man...
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
Lake Michigan College to offer free ultrasounds
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Weekend, Colder Next Week