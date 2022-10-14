Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!

On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South Gate Crossing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Next week, Elkhart Parks and Recreation along with the Elkhart Police and Fire Departments, will host their annual “Not So Haunted” Woods Walk at Pinewood Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, simply click here.

