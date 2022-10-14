SJC Election Board clarifies absentee ballot keys

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today at the St Joseph County Election Board meeting there were two agenda items that looked at the litigation involving the election board and acknowledging the ballot room key designations.

That first item resulted in the defendants from Monday’s injunction filed in Marshall County, Rita Glenn and Charles Leone, retaining James Masters as their attorney. The third member of the election board, Thomas Dixon, is the plaintiff in this suit along with St Joseph County and State of Indiana republicans.

At one point Dixon suggested that this lawsuit could go away if Friday’s election board resolution were to be rescinded.

The second item clarified what keys exist for the absentee ballot room and who has them. Rita Glenn is the primary key holder for Democrats, and Thomas Dixon is the primary key holder for Republicans. They both delegated a backup key to be held by their respective boards of voter registration.

“Two weeks prior to absentee voting, the Republican Party asked that another lock be installed on that door that would represent the republican key turn for that door,” said SJC Building Engineer Brian Davidson.

As this ordeal drags on, a lot of people are still asking questions and making claims, but we’ve yet to hear anything substantial about the actual police investigation that will bring facts to this conversation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU's Mark Peterson gives us an inside look at the Four Winds Hotel in South Bend.
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
A Purdue student has been formally charged for the murder of his roommate.
Purdue student formally charged with murder of roommate
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say

Latest News

Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke at Washington Hall of the campus of the University of Notre Dame...
Rep. Liz Cheney speaks at Notre Dame
The Irish are hoping to keep their winning streak alive Saturday night against rival Stanford.
Freeman discusses Notre Dame’s identity ahead of Stanford matchup
Sophomore Jayden Thomas had a big game for the Irish last week against BYU, catching three...
Irish get production from young WR Jayden Thomas
A new compound is showing promise in knocking down triple negative and other breast cancers.
Medical Moment: New compound targets triple negative breast cancer
The St. Joseph County Election Board met as a state police investigation continues into County...
St. Joseph County Election Board meets amid controversy