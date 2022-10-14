SJC Election Board clarifies absentee ballot keys

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today at the St Joseph County Election Board meeting there were two agenda items that looked at the litigation involving the election board and acknowledging the ballot room key designations.

That first item resulted in the defendants from Monday’s injunction filed in Marshall County, Rita Glenn and Charles Leone, retaining James Masters as their attorney. The third member of the election board, Thomas Dixon, is the plaintiff in this suit along with St Joseph County and State of Indiana republicans.

At one point Dixon suggested that this lawsuit could go away if Friday’s election board resolution were to be rescinded.

The second item clarified what keys exist for the absentee ballot room and who has them. Rita Glenn is the primary key holder for Democrats, and Thomas Dixon is the primary key holder for Republicans. They both delegated a backup key to be held by their respective boards of voter registration.

“Two weeks prior to absentee voting, the Republican Party asked that another lock be installed on that door that would represent the republican key turn for that door,” said SJC Building Engineer Brian Davidson.

As this ordeal drags on, a lot of people are still asking questions and making claims, but we’ve yet to hear anything substantial about the actual police investigation that will bring facts to this conversation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.