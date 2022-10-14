Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

Dustin Lappin
Dustin Lappin(Indiana Department of Correction)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility.

Dustin Lappin, 31, was found to be missing during the facility’s morning census count on Friday. Officials say there is no indication that Lappin has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility.

However, this information is being released to the public out of an abundance of caution.

Lappin is 6′0″ and weighs 205 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. Lappin has tattoos of a woman and the Joker on his chest, and roses, a diamond, music notes and faces on his left arm.

Lappin was sentenced to serve eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction in 2020 after being convicted of robbery in Marion County. His expected release date was Jan. 7, 2026. His last known address was in Clayton, Ind.

If you see Lappin, you should immediately contact law enforcement.

