Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard.

Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since.

The attraction takes guests through different scary rooms built in his backyard.

And now he’s inviting the community to come check it out this weekend.

“Just the amount of people that come out and support this is just unbelievable,” Seward said. “We have people who don’t even make it out of the first hallway. We got some people that come running out at the end, screaming. They love it.”

Salem’s Haunted House is opening this weekend and is located at 3010 Salem Drive in South Bend. The hours will be Friday and Saturdays, 7 – 11 p.m.

Admission is free, but a $1 donation is asked of guests who want to go through the haunted house a second time.

For more information, visit the Salem’s Haunted House Facebook page.

