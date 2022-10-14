Rep. Liz Cheney speaks at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From Washington D.C., to Washington N.D.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke at Washington Hall of the campus of the University of Notre Dame Friday about the future of democracy.

“We have to pull back from the toxicity, from the vitriol, from the political battles that are being waged, separate from substance, separate from policy that threaten to tear this nation apart, and that have introduced violence again into our political life. As Americans, we must be able across party lines to stand up and say violence has no part in the political disagreements of this nation,” she told a sold-out crowd at Washington Hall.

You don’t have to go far back in history to find an example of Cheney trying to reshape that future of democracy. Cheney is the Vice Chair of the select committee on the attack on the capitol.

Yesterday that committee voted to subpoena documents and testimony from former President Donald Trump.

“Now, what happened on Jan. 6 is unjustifiable and we have to make sure that our nation does not only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our capitol, those who plan to overturn our elections, those who brought us to the point of violence, they must also be held accountable. If we don’t do that then the indefensible conduct becomes defensible, and it will happen election, after election, after election.”

Cheney recalled returning to the capitol on Jan. 6 after the attack subsided and seeing a painting on the wall of George Washington resigning his commission in 1793 handing control of the continental army back to congress.

“And it began the peaceful transfer of power in this nation. And if you go back and you look at the inaugural addresses of so many of our presidents, you’ll see they talk about this peaceful transfer of power. Reagan said it was quote nothing short of a miracle. Kennedy said it was a celebration of freedom, and it is something that binds us together as Americans. It is a miracle, that peaceful transfer of power that has been honored by every American President until Donald Trump,” Cheney noted. “And I looked at my sons and I thought to myself, are they going to be the generation that no longer can count on that? And I determined then, I’m determined now, as long as I can, in every way possible, I’m going to make sure that this is not the case.”

