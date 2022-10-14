Read, Write, Move: Concord South Side students connect through education

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Concord South Side Elementary School got to read, write, and move on Friday!

This is the 9th year of the “Read Write Move” event! It’s basically as it sounds: kids get to do activities centered around reading, writing, and moving in ways that they wouldn’t normally get to experience at school.

They also had several guests come and participate with the kids in an effort to help the kids find connections within the community.

“It’s Read Write Move,” said Yaretzi Alarcon, a student. “We got a paper a couple weeks ago to choose, ‘What do you want to do?’ and I picked to read to ponies, who doesn’t want to do that?”

“I hope most of all that they have fun and that they see how reading and writing and moving can be so fun,” explained Kris Gingerich, Chair of the Read Write Move Committee. “I hope that they learn some new people and get to see some adults that come in from other places and just have a fun day to be together.”

The event is also a fundraiser.

Students were encouraged to collect $20 or more in donations from families and friends. Their hope is to build a rockwall or put it toward a fun piece of equipment for all students.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.