Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County.

Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.

The Elkhart County Clerk tells 16 News Now this was a printing error that left off the absentee voting locations accidentally. The clerk says there wasn’t enough money in the budget to send out new post cards.

The following in-person absentee voter center locations in the county are listed below:

  • Goshen - Goshen First Presbyterian Church, East Lincoln Ave., Goshen, between 5th and 6th Streets, North 5th St. parking lot
  • Elkhart - Lincoln Center (located inside the Elkhart County Health Department), 608 Oakland Avenue, Elkhart (report to the reception desk on the first floor to be directed to the voting room)
  • Middlebury - Middlebury Church of the Brethren, 507 Bristol Ave. (Sat., Oct. 29 and Sat., Nov. 5 ONLY)
  • Nappanee - First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St. (Sat., Oct. 29 and Sat., Nov.5 ONLY)

Meanwhile, the following schedule for in-person absentee voting in the county is listed below:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 thru Friday, Oct. 14 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Goshen and Elkhart
  • Monday, Oct. 17 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Goshen & Elkhart
  • Tuesday, Oct. 18 thru Friday, Oct. 21 -8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Goshen and Elkhart
  • Monday, Oct. 24 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Goshen and Elkhart
  • Tuesday, Oct. 25 thru Friday, Oct. 28 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Goshen and Elkhart
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, and Nappanee
  • Monday, Oct. 31 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Goshen and Elkhart
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1 thru Friday, Nov. 4 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.-Goshen and Elkhart
  • Saturday, Nov. 5 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, and Nappanee
  • Monday, Nov. 7 – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) - Goshen and Elkhart

For a full map of vote center locations in the county come Election Day (Nov. 8), click here.

