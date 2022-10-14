Officials: Parents should stay vigilant about synthetic drugs.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials want parents to remain vigilant when it comes to synthetic drugs.

The Partnership for a Drug Free St. Joseph County and Smoke Free St. Joe held a community event Thursday called “Synthetic Drugs: The Danger is Real.”

The panel discussion was moderated by Becky Savage, who is the founder of the 525 Foundation.

“Every time we do events like this, we’re hoping conversations are started. Any time a conversation can be started, a life could potentially be saved, and that’s what we all hope for,” said Savage.

Health officials and community leaders say synthetic nicotine is the drug of choice for youth, and that tobacco companies are doing what they can to target this population.

“My goal here tonight is to make sure people know what’s really going on out there. As a parent myself, when I first came back into tobacco, the e-cigarettes had really blown up. I asked my children, ‘Is this really a thing?’ and they said, ‘Mom, it’s worse than you think,” said Tobacco Education Coordinator in St. Joseph County Sandi Pontius.

Health officials say nicotine is one of the most addictive drugs.

Their goal is to host events like this to help reduce the abuse among youth, in hopes it will improve their health and overall quality of life.

Pontius did assessments of retail tobacco stores around the county, and shared her findings during Thursday night’s discussion.

“So, we see on certain sides of town, certain parts of town I should say, there are lots of tobacco retailers. On other parts of town, you don’t see very many. There are reasons for that. It’s all intentional. The tobacco industry targets certain groups, ethnic groups, low income and youth. They know that 90 percent of smokers start before they are 21,” said Pontius.

Health officials hope our community will advocate at the state level to prohibit sales of synthetic nicotine products, as well as flavored products.

If you have a child struggling with addiction right now, just know there is help available.

The 525 Foundation is helping thousands of kids in our community.

