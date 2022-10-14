Lake Michigan College to offer free ultrasounds

Benton Harbor, MI. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College is offering free 3d and 4d ultrasounds, and its all to help its sonography program students.

Scanning will take place on Thursdays and will last until November 17 at the Benton Harbor campus.

Appointments are required and typically last one hour.

Appointment times range from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

To participate, volunteers must be between 21-35 weeks at the time of appointment and have had their first fetal anatomy scan with an OB/GYN.

Appointments are limited due to Covid-19 and are scheduled on a first-come, first serve basis.

