John Young Middle School participates in ‘Fist Bump Fridays’

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We can all use some words of encouragement or a way to uplift our spirits!

Which is why the School City of Mishawaka created “Fist Bump Fridays.”

Athletes, band members, and other student leaders from Mishawaka High School traveled to John Young Middle School to welcome students with a fist bump, high five, or just a smile.

It’s a program they’ve been doing all school year aimed to raise school spirit and to give younger kids positive role models to look up to.

“I think that everybody loves it,” said Sherry Keyser, Assistant Athletic Director of Mishawaka High School. “The littles have loved it, our kids have loved it, the teachers love coming out to see their former students. I think there’s been a lot of positive feedback from community members on how this has just created a general feeling of positivity.”

Today’s visit was the last scheduled Fist Bump Friday of the year. But it’s a program that the district hopes to continue in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WNDU's Mark Peterson gives us an inside look at the Four Winds Hotel in South Bend.
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
The co-owner of the business has released a statement following multiple health code violations.
Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill releases statement following health code violations
A Purdue student has been formally charged for the murder of his roommate.
Purdue student formally charged with murder of roommate
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say

Latest News

A printing error has caused confusion for citizens in Elkhart County trying to vote.
Printing problem causes confusion in Elkhart County
WNDU's Jack Springgate gives viewers continued coverage of the SJC Election Board controversy.
Controversy continues at Election Board meeting
On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Liz Cheney spoke at the University of Notre Dame, a day after her...
Liz Cheney speaks at Notre Dame
Students got a chance to participate in activities that they normally don't get to do when...
Read, Write, Move: Concord South Side students connect through education