John Young Middle School participates in ‘Fist Bump Fridays’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We can all use some words of encouragement or a way to uplift our spirits!

Which is why the School City of Mishawaka created “Fist Bump Fridays.”

Athletes, band members, and other student leaders from Mishawaka High School traveled to John Young Middle School to welcome students with a fist bump, high five, or just a smile.

It’s a program they’ve been doing all school year aimed to raise school spirit and to give younger kids positive role models to look up to.

“I think that everybody loves it,” said Sherry Keyser, Assistant Athletic Director of Mishawaka High School. “The littles have loved it, our kids have loved it, the teachers love coming out to see their former students. I think there’s been a lot of positive feedback from community members on how this has just created a general feeling of positivity.”

Today’s visit was the last scheduled Fist Bump Friday of the year. But it’s a program that the district hopes to continue in the years to come.

