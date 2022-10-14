Indiana Senate candidates to debate on WNDU 16.2 Antenna TV, App

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get closer to Election Day, Indiana’s candidates for the U.S. Senate will answer questions submitted by the public.

We will air their debate this Sunday at 7 p.m. on WNDU 16.2 Antenna TV and the 16 News Now App.

Incumbent Todd Young and candidates Thomas McDermott and James Sceniak will answer questions from Hoosiers ahead of the election.

