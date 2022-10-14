Historic landmark in Cass County set to reopen next year

By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The old historic courthouse in Cass County was closed and left vacant in 2003.

Now, after nearly two decades of planning, it’s set to reopen next year.

This comes after last week’s approval by county commissioners to allow for the third and final phase of renovations to begin.

“It’s kind of a landmark, so it’ll be good for us to open it up. We’ve been working on it for 20 years,” says Cass County Commission Chair, Skip Dyes.

The project was made possible thanks to nearly $9 million dollars in government funding.

“It was overwhelming that a lot of people wanted to keep the building. We’ve done some survey’s I think at one time it said it would be about a million dollars to take it down. Plus, it was just the deal that, there’s old postcards, and if you look at old postcards in Cass County, you always see this building,” Dyes says.

Located in the center of Cass County, the courthouse, built in 1898 brings a lot of rich history to the area.

“It’s one of the last old construction buildings around here. Still stands strong. I always tell people I went there when I was a little boy, ten years old, we walked over from squire school to that building when I was a little kid,” Dyes says.

According to Dyes, this will be the church’s third renovation.

“When they renovated in ‘76, they took all of that out and put floors in, and now they’re going to renovate it to where you come in and it’ll be just old architecture all over again,” Dyes says.

Though this time, the building won’t serve as a courthouse.

“It’s not going to be a courthouse anymore it’ll be. It actually will be Cass County, most of the municipal offices will be operated out of it. So, the court will still be held over at the law and courts building,” says Dyes.

Commissioners and staff will be invited to tour the interior of the building next week, but the community won’t be able to see the inside until it is completed sometime around December of 2023.

