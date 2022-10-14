First Alert Forecast: Friday evening showers; Dry Saturday & Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: A chilly evening for Friday Night Football! Temperatures around kickoff will be around 54 degrees. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s or upper 40s by the end of the games. It will stay a bit breezy. Overall, a pretty nice fall evening for football across Michiana! After the games, overnight, the chance for a few showers will move back in. Any shower will likely fall as most are asleep. Things dry by the morning with more chances for sunshine into the weekend. Low of 40 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers exit before daybreak. Most of the day will be filled with sunshine and a mixture of high clouds. It looks dry and cooler for Notre Dame football in South Bend. Kickoff will be at 7:30pm with temperatures in the 40s during the game. We will continue to see clear skies, but make sure to bring the jacket, hat and maybe gloves for the game! Highs will be cooler, in the 50s, throughout the day. High of 55 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Another very nice day to end the weekend. We have highs in the middle 50s. Staying dry as some clouds will mix with sunshine throughout the day. The chance for some lake effect showers or even some rain/snow showers heading into Monday morning. High of 55 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Much cooler air will filter into Michiana heading into early next week. Temperatures will be in the 40s for highs and overnight lows will threaten the freezing mark. During the overnight and early morning of Monday and Tuesday there is aa chance that some lake effect rain showers are possible. Some wet snowflakes could mix in both mornings. With the flow coming over the warmer lake, the showers will be possible for much of the first half of the week. Temperatures in the 40s through Wednesday before the 60s could return through next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

