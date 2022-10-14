Elkhart Police Department searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man in a shots-fired investigation.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Park Avenue on Oct.1.

A security camera and a house were damaged but no injuries were reported.

If you know who this man is or have any information you are asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.