Elkhart Police Department searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation

The Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in a shots-fired investigation.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man in a shots-fired investigation.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Park Avenue on Oct.1.

A security camera and a house were damaged but no injuries were reported.

If you know who this man is or have any information you are asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

