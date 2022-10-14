Elkhart Police Department searching for suspect in shots-fired investigation
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man in a shots-fired investigation.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Park Avenue on Oct.1.
A security camera and a house were damaged but no injuries were reported.
If you know who this man is or have any information you are asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.