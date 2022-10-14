Confidence is key; Innovation Rally at ND aims to inspire entrepreneurs

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The University of Notre Dame’s IDEA Center held its Innovation Rally.

The center holds rallies every home football weekend during fall, with the goal of supporting and helping young entrepreneurs navigate competitive markets.

The networking luncheon highlighted Notre Dame and Community startups and featured local entrepreneurs.

The keynote speaker was Amy Buchan Siegfried, a Notre Dame Alumni and co-founder of the online community “Last Night’s Game.”

“I think the thing that we really like to preach is (to) be confident,” said Amy Buchan Siegfried, co-founder of Last Night’s Game. “We’re trying to help you gain confidence in conversation, and that is just one thing to be mindful of; you are so smart at what you’re good at, so just remember that when you dive into a sports conversation or something that you’re unfamiliar with. You’re really good at something, and you’re really smart at something, so bring that to the table.”

The online community helps people catch up with the latest sports news, and Amy says it helped land her a job with a Major League Baseball team.

“It’s really important because, as women, we’re coming up through these really male dominated industries, and that’s a way to get a seat at the table,” said Buchan Siegfried. “It’s continuing to be a part of the community, if you will, and it’s just one more thing, I say it’s another tool in your tool belt. You don’t have to be an ESPN sideline reporter, but you just have to know what’s going on.”

“Everything begins with an idea.” - Earl Nightingale

