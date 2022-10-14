Beacon Health and Spirit Halloween treat kids to costumes and candy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the 2nd straight year, Spirit Halloween is supporting children and families at Beacon Health System.

It’s all part of their “Spirit of Children” Fundraiser, which benefits Child Life departments all over the country.

During the event, store associates handed out children’s costumes, gave out candy, and played games with the kids.

A bingo tournament was held this year, as well as arts and crafts, and room visits to kids who couldn’t attend the group events.

“That first impression that kids have when they’re in the hospital can make or break their future health care choices and experiences, and so, to have the support of Spirit of Children funding positions all across the country for child life specialists, to be here and be available, to support the kids is life-changing,” said Jennifer Tonkovich, Director of Women and Children Services at Memorial Hospital.

Last year, the Spirit of Children fundraiser donated $27,000 to Beacon’s Child Life Specialists.

“It’s life-changing for these kids,” said Tonkovich. “No child wants to be sick; no child wants to be in the hospital. And one of the things we can do for these kids while they’re here is to give them the support that they need from a child life perspective, to make things less scary, and to help normalize the experiences they’re having. Since 2007, Spirit Halloween has donated $93 million to support sick children and their families.”

If you’d like to support Beacon Health System while purchasing Halloween apparel, use this coupon to save 10%, and Spirit Halloween will donate 10% to Beacon’s Child Life specialists.

