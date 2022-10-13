Water Main Break - Cleveland Road closed between Ironwood and Juniper

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a water main break on Cleveland Road right now, leading to a section of the road to be closed between Ironwood and Juniper.

This area will be closed until at least Saturday, so please avoid the area.

At this point, we don’t know what caused this break, but crews are working right now to fix it.

