Water Main Break - Cleveland Road closed between Ironwood and Juniper

Cleveland will be closed until at least Saturday while crews repair the break.
Cleveland will be closed until at least Saturday while crews repair the break.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a water main break on Cleveland Road right now, leading to a section of the road to be closed between Ironwood and Juniper.

This area will be closed until at least Saturday, so please avoid the area.

At this point, we don’t know what caused this break, but crews are working right now to fix it.

